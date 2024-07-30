A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to celebrate the completion of his new bungalow project

He shared a video showing how the building project was started and when it was eventually completed

Social media users joined the latest house owner in celebrating his new feat with kind words, while others prayed to do such

A Nigerian man has expressed excitement online as he finally completed his bungalow.

He took to social media to celebrate the feat and appreciated God for the success of his building project.

He built a nice bungalow for himself. Photo Credit: @jaysonjnr

Source: TikTok

"Always Be Grateful to God🙏🏼 not man," he wrote.

In a TikTok video, the new house owner showed when the building was in its uncompleted stage and how it was being worked on.

His video ended with the house in its completed stage. His pals were present to celebrate with him.

Watch his video below:

People celebrated with him

4pf 👑 said:

"Believe✅. Just Believe ❤️. Stay alive and Believe."

Dowings said:

"I don too congratulate people today my own is on the way coming."

BIG JOKER said:

"Congrats 🎈🎉 God remember us that have not use this sound."

DESTINY ⭐ said:

"Congratulations bruh ❤ I pray for mine soon."

Christian hogue said:

"I connect my faith to this I will build my this year."

Daddy loves you said:

"Congratulations God go do my own soon."

Ghostevil33 said:

"Congratulations 🙏🙏God bless me so I can start my own."

sam_is_a_lone_wolf_ said:

"Aiming for mine soon I come back for this sound."

Legit.ng reported that a man had built a small house on his piece of land.

Man builds house with 14,800 plastic bottles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a 3-bedroom house with 14,800 plastic bottles.

Explaining the process of building the house, Ahmed said workers filled the plastic bottles with sand and linked them at the neck by an intricate network of strings. He said the building is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it is cheaper to build because the building materials are available on the streets and trash dump centres.

According to him, the building is fireproof, bulletproof, earthquake-resistant and can adapt to all kinds of climate changes. Ahmed said anyone with masonry skills can be used as labour in the construction of one building, adding that his organisation has trained many youths.

