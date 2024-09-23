A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video showing how her husband showed up to their wedding

In a video, the man arrived with his friends in a convoy of luxurious cars to seal his relationship with his woman

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple in the comments

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing an unforgettable moment from her wedding day.

The heartwarming video captured the grand arrival of her groom, sealing their seven-year relationship.

Newlywed bride praises 'odogwu' husband

Posted by @itz_roxy8 on TikTok, the clip showed the dashing groom pulling up in a sleek convoy of luxury cars, accompanied by friends.

The bride's excitement was visible as she gazed at her husband-to-be, beaming with pride.

Having endured years of ridicule and scepticism from others about her lengthy relationship, she finally silenced critics with her wedding.

Seven years of patience and loyalty paid off, and she couldn't wait to share her excitement with the world.

"How my odogwu showed up. Unto say I don finally shame people wey been dey talk. My 7 years wait finally pay. 7 years was not easy," the happy bride said.

Reactions as bride weds after 7 years

The TikTok video quickly racked up views and comments, with social media users showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

@Claire Emeh said:

"As I saw the captain, cars and heard the music I started crying buh I've told God already my turn would come and it's a fact. Congrats dear."

@amanda said:

"This reminds me in Pretoria. In one lodge Nigerian thy booked the place all of them thy where driving white Mercedes-Benz en it was so cute."

@unbeatable769 stated:

"My man and his friends by next year may. Congrats babygirl. I from WhatsApp come."

@Cal me praise said:

"Congratulations dear. I pray this is how mine will be done on November in Jesus name amen."

@Jasmine commented:

"Congratulations. My own go loud like this and even more in Jesus name, Amen."

@Queen added:

"My husband and his friends and Families will come for my traditional and white wedding even more than this in advance in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen and Amen."

Woman celebrates as 'odogwu' lover pays bride price

