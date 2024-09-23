A brilliant Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off a replica of Benz car which he built

In a video, he pushed the car to a fuel station and people gathered to express their amazement over his craft

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower accolades on the talented man

A talented Nigerian craftsman from Abia state gained prominence online after showcasing his impressive replica of a Mercedes-Benz car.

The ingenious creation, built from scratch, left many in awe of his exceptional skill.

Creative man takes car to fuel station

Shared on TikTok by @davidofavourite1, the video displayed the white replica, complete with illuminated lights, being pushed to a fuel station.

As the inventor propelled his masterpiece, people gathered at the scene, expressing amazement over his craft and attention to detail.

Of a truth, the replica, a stunning white Mercedes-Benz, confirmed the inventor's creativity and resourcefulness.

Its sleek design and operational lights left viewers wondering about the materials and techniques employed in its construction.

"Aba city is the beginning of creativity," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Mercedes Benz replica

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of admiration, with social media users praising the young innovator's talent.

@kosi deluxed8428540193123 said:

"Igbo to the world. Igbo please let gather here. One love. Biafra."

@libertyjoe600 said:

"Motor way you no enter inside. Weldon bros."

@kingtocy162 said:

"Make the God of chosen turn dis one to big jeep."

@Cele_BETTY said:

"Welcome to Aba where anything can be produced."

@ogbchefkings said:

"Nigeria government go think say na made in Germany. Biafra."

@Ozioma Tidings said:

"Forget dat ppl too much. I wish we go dey support not criticize them."

@Desmond said:

"Good work pls try and mk it big next time so that u won't west Ur money buying car."

@Peter offa said:

"Keep it up,the system will turne joy."

@Donsmith added:

"This talent mustn’t be wasted, God please make his dreams come through."

@the great martial said:

"Dope. Airplane start from somewhere also,so this is good. God bless."

@Theo jack commented:

"May God allows his grace in us to shine, and not let it die in us."

@bamidelemichael57 said:

"To think that i saw this on thursday, i think say na toy. Very innovative. More creative ideas to the innovator."

@nnabugwuchinyereb said:

"Oh my God this is wisdom oh my God more grace and wisdom. Aba Abia state na so we get all oooooo."

Watch the video below:

Man makes small version of popular cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a local artist who makes replicas of familiar vehicles left the people of South Africa in awe of his work.

Facebook page Hendrick Africa Crafts Works shared some snaps of the model vehicles, showing off the insane detail.

