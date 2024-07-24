A young Nigerian man has captured widespread attention after sharing a video of his house construction journey, which has since gone viral

The clip showcases his progress from the initial stages of building to the final completion of the beautiful house

Overjoyed with his achievement, the young man proudly displayed his new home and couldn't hide his excitement about reaching this milestone at such a young age

Man builds house. Photo credit: @bigranky5

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

