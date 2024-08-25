A WAEC candidate did very well in the 2024 examination and his school has shared his result to praise his efforts

The boy's WAEC result shows that he took technical drawing and he did very well in it, scoring A1 in the subject

He took the 2024 WAEC examination at the Epitome Model Islamic Schools, Mararaba, Nasarawa state

A candidate in the 2024 WAEC did well in the nine subjects he took in the examination.

The boy wrote the WAEC examination at the Epitome Model Islamic Schools, Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

The student did well in all WAEC subjects. Photo credit: EPIS.

Source: Facebook

The WAEC candidate, Musa Ibrahim did so well that his school decided to post the result on Facebook.

According to the WAEC result posted by the school, Musa passed the subjects with different grades.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The school captioned the result:

"2024 WAEC RESULT is out. Our jewels did it again!"

A breakdown of Musa's results shows that he passed six subjects with A1.

He scored A1 in data processing, A1 in further mathematics, A1 in general mathematics, A1 in chemistry, A1 in physics and A1 in technical drawing.

Musa, who is a science student, also got a B2 in geography, a B2 in civic education and a C6 in the English language.

When contacted, Mrs Bawa Fatimat, admission officer at Epitome Model Islamic Schools told Legit.ng that Musa is a gentle fellow.

Her words:

"He's a very gentle boy that sometimes you wonder if he's in a class at all."

Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng