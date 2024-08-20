A Nigerian student who wishes to study accounting at the university wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

He also sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the results are out

The student is wondering if his WASSCE result and the 175 he scored in the UTME are enough to get him a university admission

A Nigerian student who took the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) UTME in 2024 has disclosed his score.

The boy, Usha Monday Focuz, said his intention is to study accounting at the university.

Usha disclosed that he scored 175 in his Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) UTME.

He has also seen his WASSCE result and is wondering if it would be good enough to get him admitted into a tertiary institution.

Usha said:

"This is my WAEC, and I got 175 in jamb. Can I study accounting?"

The WASSCE result posted by Usha showed that he passed the examination with an A1 in three subjects.

The subjects he got A1 include financial accounting, marketing, civic education and mathematics.

Also, Usha got C4 in commerce, C5 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), B3 in economics, C5 in English language and B3 in biology.

His result showed that he took the WASSCE examination at St Joseph Secondary School, Yelwa Tudu.

