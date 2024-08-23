A Nigerian teacher has shared the WAEC result of one of his students who did very well in the examination

The teacher also shared the boy's JAMB result which shows that he scored 328, noting that he wants to study medicine

The boy, who is from Ondo state passed his WAEC very well, scoring A1 in eight subjects, including mathematics

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the results of the exam earlier on August 12.

The student passed WAEC with A1 in eight subjects. Photo credit: Getty Images/JGI/Tom Grill and Facebook/Sulymon Saka. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

Sulymon Saka posted the WAEC result on Facebook and noted that the boy was in need of a scholarship.

The WAEC result shows that the boy, Adetula Adebisi Olurunfemi passed the examination excellently.

Student who passed WAEC with A1 in eight subjects

He got A1 in eight out of the nine subjects he registered for in WAEC. He recorded B3 in English language.

The subjects he registered for shows that he is a science student. The subjects including mathematics, marketing, geography, civic education, English language, agricultural science, biology, physics and chemistry.

He said Adetula's results are commendable and said it would be nice if he is considered for a scholarship.

Sulymon said:

"Here are the WAEC and JAMB results of one of my students who is applying to study medicine. These results are truly commendable. If you come across any scholarship opportunities, I would greatly appreciate it if you could consider recommending him. He is from Ondo State."

He scored 328 in JAMB

Apart from his WAEC result, the student also did well in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

He scored 328 in JAMB. He got 73 in English language, 84 in physics, 80 in biology, and 91 in chemistry.

