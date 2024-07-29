A Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK

His WAEC result shows that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam

A Nigerian man posted photos of his WASCE certificate and his PhD certificate.

Victor Agboga has a PhD, and he shared a photo of his WAEC certificate to show how his journey started.

Victor Agboga shared his WAEC result after bagging a PhD from Warwick University. Photo credit: X/Victor Agboga and WAEC Nigeria.

Agboga's WAEC certificate shows that he had a very good result at the time he took the examination.

Man shows his WAEC result and PhD from Warwick University

The result shows that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in the WASCE exam.

A breakdown of the result shows that Agboga made A1 in financial accounting, economics and commerce.

Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology.

He has now bagged a PhD in politics and international relations at the University of Warwick, UK.

See his post below:

Reactions as man shares his WAEC result

@Adebolaice asked:

"So, when are you willing to put to use this expertise to better the politics in the motherland?"

@Hajia_Smart said:

"You even did well in the Yoruba language, better than some of the Yorubas. Congratulations once again Dr. Victor."

@Faypumping said:

"Congratulations and it has not ended, you have just started sir. Professorship very soon. Amen."

@neithture said:

"Congratulations. Thank you for impacting others with the lessons learned from your own journey."

@solomonnanatach said:

"I am happy for you, my brother. Indeed with God on your side and hard work, you can make it."

Students celebrate end of WAEC examination

In a related story, some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination were happy that they had written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

