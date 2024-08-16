A secondary school leaver has impressed many people on social media with his innovative ability

The talented boy invented a small washing machine and recorded himself putting it to proper use

A video where the boy showed how he created the washing machine and used it to wash a small clothing material has amassed over two million views

A Nigerian boy, @judge_de_inventor, has gone viral on TikTok over his washing machine invention.

In a video with over two million views, the secondary school leaver created a small washing machine using local materials such as plastics, parts of a math set and cartons.

The boy built a washing machine. Photo Credit: @judge_de_inventor

@judge_de_inventor created the washing machine in response to a netizen's request and showed how it works.

He used a small piece of clothing to demonstrate to netizens, put it in the washing part and left it for a minute. The boy told people to rate his creation.

Next, he took it out, put it in the spinner and showcased the result. His video thrilled people.

Netizens marvelled at his invention

Toxic simp😈❤️ said:

"I’ll give it a 8/10 cus you did well with limited resources but the mechanism that makes it wash properly is the right and left rotation, I think that’s what you missed and the small rotating drum."

Love_Light said:

"Nigeria govt nor go see this one and hold him tight o. They go still make ahm travel out the country make another country utilize his brilliance."

Rofiat🧸💗 said:

"My own talent is to be watching other people’s talent."

chibuikemchristop4 said:

"It starts here, tomorrow we will see you in history’s list of inventors."

Sixty9 said:

"May the right people find you❤️."

Alhaja Kaffy😘🥰 said:

"Dear God allow his destiny helper locate him on time🙏."

BIG_KELLY😈🤯 said:

"If you had all the necessary resources will you be able to make a real one ?"

M1k3🦅🖤 said:

"Nigeria's very own Nara Smith."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy had invented a 2-in-1 gas cylinder.

