Nigerian Boy Who Recently Finished Secondary School Builds 'Washing Machine' With Local Materials
- A secondary school leaver has impressed many people on social media with his innovative ability
- The talented boy invented a small washing machine and recorded himself putting it to proper use
- A video where the boy showed how he created the washing machine and used it to wash a small clothing material has amassed over two million views
A Nigerian boy, @judge_de_inventor, has gone viral on TikTok over his washing machine invention.
In a video with over two million views, the secondary school leaver created a small washing machine using local materials such as plastics, parts of a math set and cartons.
@judge_de_inventor created the washing machine in response to a netizen's request and showed how it works.
He used a small piece of clothing to demonstrate to netizens, put it in the washing part and left it for a minute. The boy told people to rate his creation.
Next, he took it out, put it in the spinner and showcased the result. His video thrilled people.
Watch his video below:
Netizens marvelled at his invention
Toxic simp😈❤️ said:
"I’ll give it a 8/10 cus you did well with limited resources but the mechanism that makes it wash properly is the right and left rotation, I think that’s what you missed and the small rotating drum."
Love_Light said:
"Nigeria govt nor go see this one and hold him tight o. They go still make ahm travel out the country make another country utilize his brilliance."
Rofiat🧸💗 said:
"My own talent is to be watching other people’s talent."
chibuikemchristop4 said:
"It starts here, tomorrow we will see you in history’s list of inventors."
Sixty9 said:
"May the right people find you❤️."
Alhaja Kaffy😘🥰 said:
"Dear God allow his destiny helper locate him on time🙏."
BIG_KELLY😈🤯 said:
"If you had all the necessary resources will you be able to make a real one ?"
M1k3🦅🖤 said:
"Nigeria's very own Nara Smith."
Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy had invented a 2-in-1 gas cylinder.
Primary 6 boy makes bag with wood
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a primary six boy had made a bag with wood and put his books inside it.
He used his carpentry skills to craft a school bag out of wood, which he proudly displayed in a viral video on TikTok.
The wooden bag was not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The boy had carved and painted the wood to resemble a real bag. His teacher was amazed by his ingenious creation and examined it with delight in a video.
