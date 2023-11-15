A primary school boy who was a carpenter amazed his teacher and the internet with his wooden school bag

The video of his incredible creation went viral on TikTok, where many viewers praised his talent and skill

The boy had made his school bag with wood, carving and painting it to look like a real bag

A young boy from a primary school in Nigeria stunned his teacher and the online community with his remarkable invention.

He had used his carpentry skills to craft a school bag out of wood, which he proudly displayed in a viral video on TikTok.

His creativity impresses many. Photo credit: TikTok/@brajoey1

Source: TikTok

The wooden bag was not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The boy had carved and painted the wood to resemble a real bag.

His teacher was amazed by his ingenious creation and examined it with delight in the video. The video garnered thousands of likes and comments from viewers who were impressed by the boy’s talent and resourcefulness.

The boy’s wooden bag showcased his creativity and passion for carpentry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alex Austine reacted:

“Somebody that his parents supposed send him to carpentry school to remain focus on his call.”

Gideon Davidson said:

“No be police Children School be that.”

Hajla Naila wrote:

“He should carve a new president for Us.”

Olugbeml commented:

“Na this is kind sch bag fit my lastborn... dat boy too dey spoil bags.”

Zainab73737:

“Hin book never go spoil.”

Queenestherikani:

“Is that not too heavy.”

BraJoeyCbnie:

“Actually no, I carried it and was so cool.”

Source: Legit.ng