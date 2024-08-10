Popular Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE) 's former protege Barber Chair trended online recently

Recall that the young music sensation pathed ways with his boss after he was called out on social media

New viral footage saw Barber Chair in a bubbling club house spraying naira notes on thick curry exotic dancers

Popular Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE), aka Adesina Taiwo’s former protégé Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, made waves online recently.

Recall that the two parted ways a few days back. After that, a video of GOE crying emerged, in which he disclosed his difficulties working with Barber Chair.

GOE shared how Barber Chair had been scheming to run away, but his plans were discovered before he could execute them.

A fresh video went viral on Elon Musk's X, showing the young vocal talent in a clubhouse spraying money naira notes on a group of pole dancers scantily clad.

Barber Chair, who appeared to be in the company of one of his friends, seemed carried away in the moment.

Barber Chair spurs reactions online

@Plug08066

"The lifestyle Godover did not allow him to leave. Dem no dey tell person.

@AshE_Nuel:

"I don't know who is letting kids like this into clubs, can the police do something about this?"

@2muchAkanni:

"The kind of life he desperate want to live. When I was at his age, I can’t even play football in peace not to talk of doing this. The kind beating enh."

@Lirahback:

"See the kind life them dey expose this small boy to. Be like he no get mama."

@Glassykuz:

"Omo wttf,GOE was actually trying to protect him tbh. Cause atp he’s gonna crumble."

@_DeejustDee:

"This is how they ruin their lives early, where’s his family, person wey suppose they learn maths or dey sleep they spray money for yansh."

realwerwty:

"I no blame am. Nah that strippeer I blame Dey allow small boy Dey spannk am. Cause of 500 Naira note."

GOE confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his hype song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m. In a video that has gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

He confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng