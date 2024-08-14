Nigerian singer Chike made it to the trends table recently following his abrupt move to tackle a troll with 1 million naira

The Highlife singer shared a video about his newly released song on Elon Musk’s X when a user decided to ruse late singer Mohbad to ridicule his fame

Recall that the Boo of The Booless crooner has a hit song with the late singer that became one of his top-charting singles

Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, best known as Chike, recently gifted a troll N1M after being insulted for gaining fame through late singer Mohbad.

Chike recorded a hit song, “Egwu,” prior to the late artist’s death, which would later become one of his top–charting songs.

Some netizens took to Elon Musk’s X to accuse Chike of bagging fame from his single with the late Mohbad.

It all started when the musician shared a video on the microblogging site announcing his latest release. A troll immediately accosted him online and said:

“Mohbad made you.”

Reacting to it, Chike wrote:

“Your mother made you”

The two continued for a while until it reached the point where the highlife singer accused the X user of being hungry and mentioned sending them N1m.

He wrote:

"Now I doubt your mother even made you right. If she didn’t teach you manners she should have taught you research. I for send you like 1M now, make hunger comot your eye make you see road but your account fit collapse. Let the good guy rest in peace .”

While reacting to this, the troll shared his account information, which Chike sent N1M, telling him to eat because he understands hunger may be the source of his attitude.

“I know say na hunger. hunger boy , Oya and eat.”

The troll in question couldn’t contain his excitement. When someone who was following the back and forth queried to know if he had seen the money, he responded:

“Yes, e don enter now, if no be for hate wetin I for chop this night.”

See their conversation below:

Chike spurs reactions online

Chike pays emotional tribute to Mohbad on stage

The singer was present at the last African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, and he made sure to pay tribute to the late Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

During the event, which took place on May 11, 2024, Chike was one of the artists billed to perform, and he infused his tribute to Mohbad during his set.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng Chike was spotted performing his hit song with Mohbad titled Egwu with his group of dancers on the stage.

