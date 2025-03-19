A young Nigerian lady has shared the messages she received from her boyfriend after visiting his house while he was away

In the messages sent on WhatsApp, the man repeatedly begged his girlfriend not to steal some of the properties in his house

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady recently displayed a series of funny messages she received from her boyfriend who doesn't trust her with his belongings.

The lady had visited her boyfriend's house while he was away, and his responses to her presence were epic.

Lady gets epic messages from boyfriend who lacks trust in her Photo credit: @iamgiftee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man begs girlfriend not to steal his properties

Identified on TikTok as @iamgiftee, the lady shared the messages on the platform, where they quickly went viral.

The messages, sent via WhatsApp, revealed her boyfriend begging his girlfriend not to take any of his belongings.

His words were laced with desperation, and his pleas were repeated multiple times.

In his words:

"Babe don't thief anything o. I'm on my way. Babe don't thief it please. Well let me hurry back home."

Man begs girlfriend not to steal his belongings Photo credit: @iamgiftee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the messages online, the lady funnily stated that she always took his perfumes and polos.

"POV: Your boyfriend doesn't trust you alone in his house. He knows his perfumes and polos are not safe," she said.

Reactions as lady gets epic messages from boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section, sharing their own funny experiences of mistrust and heartbreak.

@x17versus12 said:

"Any thief here come and carry my own abeg, this single life no be life."

@Toks Luxury said:

"He said thief not even take una don dey thief him tey tey."

@De-Emperor said:

"Na so so native Dey my wardrobe now, when I been still get babe, na there I lose all my cloths."

@Big kala said:

"I think say nah only me Dey tell me bae don’t thief anything abeg just tell me I go give u myself."

@Ivy reacted:

"Wait, you use to leave warnings before you strike? That's new tho, you are a nice person ooo. Mine is call me when it goes missing."

@PAMELA said:

"My babe dey carry him perfumes up and down cause I dey always use am bath anytime I want to spray it."

@jordan_recovery said:

"Omo una just Dey yarn durst. Any English me and my partner speak as long as we understand each other nothing concern una. No be school we Dey na relationship."

@Adesola said:

"If I go my babe’s house and i no tiff anything he no go believe say na me proud tiffer."

@Fine wine added:

"Sorry to say but this isn’t even nice he’s begging you not to take anything."

See the post below:

Man catches girlfriend stealing his money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took drastic action to nab his girlfriend after suspecting her for long of stealing his money.

The man deliberately left some money in his clothes and watched as she took them out to wash herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng