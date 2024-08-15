Nigerian singer Chike and his followers on Elon Musk’s X are still having a field day following his flamboyant giveaway

The Boo of The Booles hitmaker made headlines on August 14 after he gifted a troll the whopping sum of one million naira

Hours after the highlife crooner made another post online, one of his followers decided to emulate the trials of the troll that received N1m but this time demanded N5m

Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, best known as Chike, has continued to trend after his outrageous gesture to an online troll.

Legit.ng reported the singer mindlessly sent one million naira to an internet user who used late musician and rapper Mohabd to ridicule him and his talent.

Netizens continue to use Mohbad to drag Chike. Credit: @officialchike, @iammohbad

Barely 24 hours after the unexpected event occurred, another user on Elon Musk X decided to try his luck and taunted Chike with his late colleague – similar to what the first troll did.

Chile tweet on X page:

“Up and grateful.”

The troll comment, under his tweet:

“Na Mohbad wake you up this today. Access 866654433 put $5 million there!”

Popular Tunde Ednut took his page on Instagram to share the conversation. He wrote:

“You people are taking this thing too far.”

Singer Chike reacted to the blogger’s post by saying:

“Shi shi,” and rounded it up with a laughing emoji.

See the conversation below:

Chike spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

captain_tattoo_temple:

"He go wan craze before this year finish. Naija people wey like giveaway pass their parents."

meetehi:

"But which one be Mohbad wake you up today, Guy you really deserve that $5m."

endylight1:

"First one na just PR stunt, if e sure for am say this one na hungry man then make he run am."

kizimege:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 and hustle 💪 5&6........we will explore the root till it cast.

faitthysia:

"God intentionally bless Nigerians with the talent to make you laugh."

vickrexdollar:

throwbacknaijatvv:

" I swear that thing Chike did still dey Vex me like say Na my money , why give out 1 million to someone shaming you. Like to prove what Chike."

somtochukwu080:

"Chike don show Nigerians say him mumu."

arinze_of_abuja':

"Una say wahala be like wetin again."

Chike pays emotional tribute to Mohbad on stage

The singer was present at the last African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, and he made sure to pay tribute to the late Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

During the event, which took place on May 11, 2024, Chike was one of the artists billed to perform, and he infused his tribute to Mohbad during his set.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng Chike was spotted performing his hit song with Mohbad titled Egwu with his group of dancers on the stage.

Source: Legit.ng