In a remarkable TikTok video, a talented Nigerian boy showcased his innovative creation of a 2-in-1 combination of a gas cylinder and gas burner

With the caption "DM for price," he demonstrated how the device worked, capturing the attention of viewers.

The video sparked a debate among viewers, highlighting the varying opinions on the practicality and safety of such a creation.

The caption of the video reads, "DM for price," indicating his intention to sell his invention.

Talented boy invents 2-in-1 gas cooker. Photo source: TikTok/@howealth.omo_egba

Source: TikTok

The video garnered mixed reactions, with many praising the boy's talent and creativity while others expressed safety concerns.

Amidst the praise, one individual took a strong stance against sceptics, highlighting the similarity between the boy's creation and a 3kg gas cylinder, questioning the difference in safety.

The video generally sparked a lively debate among viewers, with some commending the boy's ingenuity while others emphasised the importance of proper safety measures in such inventions.

Social media reactions as talented boy creates 2-in-1 gas cooker

@_tifeh_22 said:

"Those of you saying it’s risky, what is the difference between this and 3kg gas abi una no get eye.

@otunbatunde22 noted:

"Wow, nice one but it's risky. Some countries don't just allow gas because of fast explosions. Ok, this is advice to use at the compound."

@queenbea160 questioned:

"Why are you all bitter? Is this not the same as the normal gas you use at home? The only difference here is that the up is attached."

@maryblessobi:

"What is the risk? There is the same as the order gas cylinder that comes together with the burner na."

@succeszi:

"Interesting…there’s no risk here if you think it’s another risk. Will we continue to depend on the British for everything?"

@black_apala:

"Wow, I’m a welder ‍ I know how long it takesthe to train a boy like this …… freedom soon he don know work Aje."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng