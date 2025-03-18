The lady who was left at a hotel by a man who took her there has found reprieve as the manager of the hotel has intervened

In a new video that is trending online, the lady was seen kneeling and begging after the man left her without paying for a bottle of Azul he ordered

However, the hotel manager reportedly intervened, offering to pay for the drink on behalf of the stranded lady but he gave a condition

The lady who was abandoned at a hotel by her boyfriend has finally found someone to pay the bills for her.

The lady became stranded at the fun place after her boyfriend ordered an expensive drink and disappeared into thin air.

The hotel manager offers to pay the Azul bill for the lady on the condition that she would work for the hotel.

According to an earlier video shared on X by Teniola, the lady was left in distress by her boyfriend who ordered for Azul but ended up running away without paying for it.

But help came her way when the hotel manager's attention was called to the situation.

In a new video, the manager offered to pay for the Azul drink on the condition that the lady would work for the hotel.

The lady kneels to thank the manager who offers to pay the money for her.

According to the manager, the lady would have to work for the money at the hotel over a period of time so that the money he is paying on her behalf would be recovered.

The manager said:

"I'm just trying to help the poor girl. But you will work for the money. It is not for free."

The lady who was still in distress was kneeling on the floor as she accepted to work as proposed. The manager went ahead to settle the bill.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes stranded at hotel

@JacobAmeh6 said:

"They already knew she's a victim of circumstances. Why humiliating and treating her like a thief? Why not calmly go straight to the point and figure out how she can pay for the Azul? Why are we like this?"

@TowFunFun said:

"These are the same type of ladies who will abuse you, a normal guy on Twitter for standing against their lavish lifestyle. Guess who's paying for her, a guy. Guess who molested her the most, and collected her phone? - a lady. I am sure she must have abuse guys many times on SM."

@metamorfos28 said:

"They know she’s the victim yet, they are happily recording her and humiliating her. This isn’t something any of them should be proud of. She could be their sister."

@dammygtnet said:

"What a ridiculous moment for her. It's a lesson for other ladies. Stop ordering what you can't literally afford when you are in the company of another party."

