On Monday, August 12, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the 2024 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results

The results made some WAEC students and their loved ones happy and left others with bitter tastes in their mouths

Amid the mixed feelings that trailed the 2024 WAEC results, Legit.ng spotlights some inspiring stories of some students who wrote the exams

Since August 12, WAEC and WASSCE have overtaken trends across social media platforms as students, parents, and educational stakeholders react to the release of the nationwide secondary school exams.

Excited netizens celebrated the performance of their loved ones in the exams online, while others lamented after seeing their results.

Some students aced their WASSCE against all odds. The image of a lady used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Borgogniels

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three success stories from the 2024 WAEC exams that would inspire you.

1. Ifeoma Nnadozie fell sick during her WASSCE

A Nigerian actor, Juliet Nnadozie, excitedly took to Facebook to showcase the WASSCE result of her daughter, Ifeoma Nnadozie.

She revealed that her daughter braved sickness to distinctions in the exam. The girl got five A1's. Her mother wrote:

"She was sick on the days she wrote literature and catering, I had to come and pick her from school to hospital..."

Ifeoma's WAEC result below:

Ifeoma was sick during some of the exams. Photo Credit: Juliet Nnadozie

Source: Facebook

2. Twins working as cleaners ace WASSCE

A story of twin siblings who aced their WASSCE despite working as school cleaners was recently shared on social media and it went viral.

A Nigerian man, @Tope_Orus, shared the siblings' WASSCE results on X as he celebrated their academic feat.

The twins' WASSCE results were a mixture of credits and distinctions.

The twins' result below:

3. Girl who refused NECO exam aces WASSCE

Many students take the National Examinations Council (NECO) exams ahead of their WASSCE examinations as a proactive move should they not do well in the WAEC exam.

This was not the case for a young girl named Obeta Ozioma Gospel. According to her sister, Ozioma already knew the area of concentration for her WAEC exam and vowed not to sit for the NECO exam.

Fortunately for the bright girl, she aced the WASSCE, scoring A1 in economics and general mathematics.

Ozioma's WASSCE result below:

Ozioma aced her WASSCE. Photo Credit: Mhiz Cindy

Source: Facebook

Girl studies 6 hours for her WASSCE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the WAEC result of a girl who studied for six hours daily.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Opeyemi revealed it was her first sitting. A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition. When Legit.ng quizzed Opeyemi about how she prepared for the WAEC examination, she replied:

"I studied 6 hours a day because I didn't register for NECO, and I knew that it was a risky decision, so I had to prepare well for my WAEC. I studied past questions a lot and it really helped me."

