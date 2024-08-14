A student put up an excellent performance in the 2024 WAEC examination and she has made her family to be proud of her

The student did not sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) as she was confident she would make WAEC

She proved her mettle as she passed all the subjects she registered for in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

A girl sat for the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) SSCE and she did very well.

After seeing the WAEC result, the girl's sister, Mhiz Cyndy decided to post it on Facebook.

Ozioma passed her WAEC in flying colours. Photo credit: Facebook/Mhiz Cyndy

Source: Facebook

In the post she made, Cyndy said she was proud of her younger sister and described her as beautiful with brains.

Cyndy said her sister had refused to sit for NECO as she insisted there was no need.

She said:

"Proud of you my kid sis. She only sat for WAEC. She said no need of sitting for NECO. That she already knows what they will set for them. Beauty with brain. DOC in the making. I pray the sky is your starting point my blood. More grace to function."

Girl who passed WAEC with good grades

According to the WAEC result shared by Cyndy, her sister Obeta Ozioma Gospel made A1 in economics and general mathematics.

Ozioma scored C5 in civic education, B3 in English language, B3 in Igbo language, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry, B2 in physics and B3 in animal husbandry.

Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK.

His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng