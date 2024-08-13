A Nigerian man has shared the impressive WAEC results of a pair of twins who balanced their studies with a job as school cleaners

The twins achieved credits and above in several subjects, showcasing their dedication and hard work in preparing for the exams

The man, who noticed the twins' remarkable achievement, expressed his joy that they passed all nine subjects without a single failure

A heartwarming story has emerged of twin siblings who excelled in their WAEC exams despite working as school cleaners.

A Nigerian man shared their success, revealing that the twins achieved credits and higher in multiple subjects.

Cleaners excel in WAEC exam. For illustrations purposes only. Depicted persons not related to events. Photo credit: Image Source

Source: UGC

Their determination to succeed, even while juggling work responsibilities, paid off as they passed all nine subjects with flying colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

WAEC results Nigerian twins emerge

The man expressed his delight at their accomplishment, highlighting their inspiring journey thus:

“WAEC released results yesterday and I am happy that the twins Cleaners I met in a school doing cleaning job were able to clear their results. Let us be a source of encouragement to one another. Taiwo and Kehinde are extremely happy. Thank God I am impacting lives.”

Against all odds, two Nigerian twins who have been working as school cleaners have achieved top results in their WAEC exams. Their success has been celebrated widely, serving as a testament to their unwavering commitment to education.

See their results below:

Reactions about the twins results

Bola peace said:

“Congratulations to them.”

Emmanuel-MC wrote:

“Wonderful results.”

AmmorraSkinnn

“Congratulations to the twins.”

Omobolanle Ayinke:

“Congratulations to them and may God continue to increase their Iman.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student from Government Day Secondary School in Nigeria, has finally checked his West African Council Examination, WAEC, results.

WAEC withholds results of 215,267 candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has commenced the release of results for its 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school candidates.

WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Amos Josiah Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria, said the results of 215,267 candidates (representing 11.92 percent of the total) are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Source: Legit.ng