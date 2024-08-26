The minister of education, Tahir Mamman, has disclosed a new year qualification to sit for WASSCE, NECO

Mamman said no candidate below the age of 17 will be allowed to sit the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE)

He explained the reason for the new guideline for SSCE examination during an interview over the weekend

FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Tahir Mamman, said no candidate below the age of 17 will be allowed to sit for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Mamman said pupils are expected to spend five years in early childhood education, six years in primary schools and six years in secondary school.

Why under-17 Pupils can’t take WASSCE, NECO

The professor of law stated this while speaking on a Channels Television programme in Abuja, on Sunday, August 25.

As reported by Premium Times, he said according to Nigerian law:

“From early childcare to primary school, then Junior secondary school, and then senior secondary school, you end up with 17 and a half.”

The minister further stated that:

“NECO and WAEC henceforth will not be allowing underage children to write their examinations.

“In other words, if somebody has not spent the requisite number of years in that particular level of study, no sitting for WAEC and NECO will not allow them to write the examinations,”

