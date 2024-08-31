An art student who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has celebrated the release of his result

Before now, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) withheld his grade for literature-in-English

The boy proudly posted his WAEC result, which showed he got an A1 in general mathematics and marketing

A young boy, John Emmanuel Chinweotito, was delighted as WAEC finally released his result.

An excited John shared his withheld result and his recently released grade in Literature-in-English.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Finally WAEC has cleared my result that is showing outstanding in lit in English all thanks to God almighty 🙏."

John got an A1 in general mathematics and marketing, a B2 in government and economics and a B3 in English language, Christian religious studies, Igbo and civic education.

Netizens celebrate John Emmanuel's WAEC result

John Victor Mmesoma said:

"Congratulations."

Maxwell James said:

"Congratulations🎉🎊."

Häp Pí Ñéss said:

"Ur result is really excellent.

"Congratulations dear."

WAEC result of girl who read daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WAEC result of a girl who read for six hours daily had emerged.

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Opeyemi disclosed that this was her first attempt. A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition. Opeyemi wants to study medicine at the university and shared her plans for the country. She told Legit.ng:

"I want to study medicine. I have been wanting to become a surgeon since when I was in primary school and my family saw the seriousness in me. I want to help people a lot in this country, especially pregnant women because I know it is not easy to give birth. I want to be one of the people that will develop our country."

