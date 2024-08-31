Global site navigation

Local editions

WAEC Finally Releases Young Boy's Withheld Result, He Scored A1 in General Mathematics
People

WAEC Finally Releases Young Boy's Withheld Result, He Scored A1 in General Mathematics

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • An art student who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has celebrated the release of his result
  • Before now, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) withheld his grade for literature-in-English
  • The boy proudly posted his WAEC result, which showed he got an A1 in general mathematics and marketing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young boy, John Emmanuel Chinweotito, was delighted as WAEC finally released his result.

An excited John shared his withheld result and his recently released grade in Literature-in-English.

Reactions as WAEC finally releases boy's result, he reacts online
Emmanuel got A1 in general mathematics. Photo Credit: John Emmanuel
Source: Facebook

He wrote on Facebook:

"Finally WAEC has cleared my result that is showing outstanding in lit in English all thanks to God almighty 🙏."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

John got an A1 in general mathematics and marketing, a B2 in government and economics and a B3 in English language, Christian religious studies, Igbo and civic education.

Read also

WAEC result 2024: Man shares performance of his school son in SSCE, he scored A1 in marketing

Netizens celebrate John Emmanuel's WAEC result

John Victor Mmesoma said:

"Congratulations."

Maxwell James said:

"Congratulations🎉🎊."

Häp Pí Ñéss said:

"Ur result is really excellent.
"Congratulations dear."

More stories on the released 2024 WAEC results:

WAEC result of girl who read daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WAEC result of a girl who read for six hours daily had emerged.

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Opeyemi disclosed that this was her first attempt. A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition. Opeyemi wants to study medicine at the university and shared her plans for the country. She told Legit.ng:

Read also

2024 WAEC result of Nigerian student surfaces as she scores A1 in marketing, D7 in economics

"I want to study medicine. I have been wanting to become a surgeon since when I was in primary school and my family saw the seriousness in me. I want to help people a lot in this country, especially pregnant women because I know it is not easy to give birth. I want to be one of the people that will develop our country."

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: