The 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of a brilliant girl looking to study medicine has emerged

She shared with Legit.ng exclusively that it was her first sitting and opened up about how she read six hours daily

The surgeon hopeful reminisced on taking the risk of not registering for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination

A Nigerian girl, Abdulganiyu Aisha Opeyemi, has excitedly displayed her 2024 WAEC result.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Opeyemi revealed it was her first sitting.

Opeyemi wants to be a surgeon so she can help people in the country. Photo Credit: Ope Yemmy

Opeyemi smashed the WAEC exam

A look at the result Opeyemi shared with Legit.ng showed she scored six A1's. Opeyemi had A1 in economics, general mathematics, biology, physics, animal husbandry and food and nutrition.

Opeyemi stated that she took the risk of registering only for WAEC.

Check out her WAEC result below:

Opeyemi's WAEC result. Photo Credit: Ope Yemmy

How Opeyemi studied and her future plan

When Legit.ng quizzed Opeyemi about how she prepared for the WAEC examination, she replied:

"I studied 6 hours a day because I didn't register for NECO, and I knew that it was a risky decision, so I had to prepare well for my WAEC. I studied past questions a lot and it really helped me."

Opeyemi wants to study medicine at the university and shared her plans for the country. She told Legit.ng:

"I want to study medicine. I have been wanting to become a surgeon since when I was in primary school and my family saw the seriousness in me. I want to help people a lot in this country, especially pregnant women because I know it is not easy to give birth.

"I want to be one of the people that will develop our country."

Legit.ng reported that WAEC had given a fresh update on the release of the 2024 May/June WASSCE certificate.

