A Nigerian mum has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter for her performance in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam

The proud woman shared her daughter's result, saying it made her scream and took a funny swipe at WAEC

The girl scored A1 in five subjects, including general mathematics, but had an E8 in Literature-in-English

The WAEC result of a girl, Nnadozie Ifeoma Judith, has elicited reactions on social media as her mum, Juliet Nnadozie, excitedly made it public.

Juliet, an actor, was proud of Ifeoma's performance and revealed she wants to read law.

Ifeoma's mum said she felt like shouting. Photo Credit: Juliet Nnadozie

In a Facebook post, the overjoyed mum took a jocular swipe at WAEC and urged netizens to drop a word for her daughter.

Juliet wrote:

"My daughter's WAEC result just came out and I feel like shouting A one eeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Na waooooo.! Na waoooooooo! WAEC una too do oooooo.

"She wants to read law.

"Please drop a word for her.

"Congratulations my daughter. God will surely see you through."

Ifeoma got an A1 in general mathematics, commerce, Christian religious studies, government and civic education, C4 in Economics and English language, E8 in literature-in-English and a D7 in catering craft practice.

Nnadozie Ifeoma's WAEC result below:

Nnadozie Ifeoma's WAEC result. Photo Credit: Juliet Nnadozie

Ifeoma cried about her WAEC performance

According to Juliet, her daughter was not too pleased with her WAEC performance.

"She was even crying that she did not do well. That she wanted to make 9As."

She revealed her daughter was sick during her WAEC exams.

"She was sick on the days she wrote literature and catering, I had to come and pick her from school to hospital. She is seriously disturbed."

Some people argued that Ifeoma's score in Literature-in-English could affect her law aspiration.

People celebrate Juliet Nnadozie's daughter

Mirian Odoemene said:

"Congratulations dear.

"She is going to change course because of her literature in English."

Borniface Esther said:

"Weldon iffy, your have really done well.

"Kudos to you darling."

Asitonka Israel said:

"If she really have passion for law, she'll have to re-seat to get Lit-in-Eng,

"God will surely see her through..."

Chima Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations to you dear sister. Like mother like daughter. I'm not surprised oooooh."

Nwanne Chris Kalu said:

"God is faithful. Congratulations dear daughter."

Uchay Ama said:

"Smart and beautiful!

"Remain blessed princess."

Bertha Moseph Kingdavid said:

"Congratulations to her. Greater achievements await."

