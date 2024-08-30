A Nigerian lady saw her sister's WAEC result and she posted it online for people to see her performance in the examination

The lady said her sister wants to study medicine at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers state

She asked if the result was good enough to gain her sister admission into the University of Port Harcourt medical school

A lady who has seen her sister's WAEC result has shared it on social media.

The lady posted her sister's 2024 WAEC result on Facebook, asking if it would gain her admission.

The lady said her sister wants to study medicine at Uniport. Photo credit: Facebook/Ernest Jennifer.

Source: Facebook

In the post, Ernest Jennifer said her sister is desirous of studying medicine at the University of Port Harcourt.

WAEC result of girl who wants to study at the University of Port Harcourt

Jennifer asked members of the group if the WAEC result was good enough to earn her sister a place at the Uniport medical school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

"Please guys can my sister use this WAEC results to study medicine in uniport?"

The result shows that Jennifer's sister did well in the examination administered yearly by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

According to a copy of the WAEC result, the girl, Nwaebo Precious scored A1 in mathematics, agricultural science, biology, chemistry and physics.

The result also indicates that Precious scored B3 in civic education, English language, Igbo language and animal husbandry.

Reactions as girl scores A1 in five WAEC subjects

Joshua Akpoghene said:

"We all know say Normally Waec who nor even go school fit pass am cus elephants dey fly for exam hall. The main thing na Jamb."

Iroha Nelson said:

"Oga to pass waec easy, na with jamb we go know."

Badmus Omogbolahan

"Can you point out any reason why the poster thinks she might not be able to use it to study in uniport?"

Girl who studied hard passes WAEC

Meanwhile, a Nigerian girl studied hard in preparation for her WAEC examination, and the result showed that she passed.

The girl was able to score A1 in three WAEC subjects while passing others with different good grades.

The student has yet to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) owing to a lack of funds.

Source: Legit.ng