A Nigerian family has embraced the viral "Give Me My Money" trend, adding their unique twist by performing it in the Yoruba language

The family's playful take on the trend quickly captured attention, with their video going viral across social media

In the first clip, the mother, son, and daughter took part, with the mother ultimately being the one who fell for the trend's prank, much to everyone's amusement

A Nigerian family joined the Give Me My Money trend in the local dialect of Yoruba and brought the fun out of it in a video that went viral.

In the first clip, it was just the mother, son and daughter that made that one, and in it, the mother was the one who fell for the trend in the end.

Family make the give me my money trend. Photo credit: @clinton2x

Source: TikTok

Family join give me my money trend

In a follow-up video, the family's grandmother joined in the fun. Her participation added an extra layer of hilarity, especially when she delivered the final line, which left everyone in stitches. The video was posted by @clinton2x.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bukkie said:

“Grandma is so pretty!!”

Wstar wrote:

“Grandma is soo finee.”

Big baby:

“Grandma was confused and pained.”

Uloma:

“The mum’s excitement.”

Morola:

“Now this is funny.”

Lipsence.ng:

“It’s the kilosheyin for me.”

Alexis Stanford:

“Omoh nah Ekiti una be pls don’t do that to grandma anymore.”

Febby stylez:

“E be like say na Ekiti grandma speak Abi na my ear.”

Celebrity Marketer:

“No one is talking about the Grandma beauty.”

Cocos.spam:

“I’m not even yoruba.”

Horlabisi:

“The second victim got me rolling on the floor.”

Jungwon me:

“Such a cute mum.”

Henihorlar_ 001:

“Grandma was so confused kilo she yin.”

Chim:

“Grand ma too cutee.”

Femxy:

“It’s the kilo Shey yin for me.”

Iyewunmi7:

“Never skipping this challenge don’t care what language they might be speaking in the video.”

Esther:

“Your grandma is beautiful!”

TobbyPablo:

“At the end of every just give me my money videos a villain is born.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated from Birmingham University joined the gwo gwo ngwo challenge with a young man.

Lady and talking toy join the gwo ngwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady and her speaking toy joined the gwo gwo ngwo singing challenge together in a fun and memorable video.

In the clip, the lady holds the speaking toy and sings the song from beginning to end, then stops and waits for the toy’s turn.

The toy, which was programmed to repeat words efficiently and perfectly, could sing gwo gwo ngo song and added gravitas.

Source: Legit.ng