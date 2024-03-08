A Nigerian lady who recently moved to the United Kingdom has shared a video detailing her relocation journey

The intriguing video revealed almost all the steps she took before relocating abroad to seek greener pastures

Netizens who watched the clip on TikTok stormed the comments section to post congratulatory messages

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK for a fresh start has captured the hearts of many with her recent video.

The lady identified as @sheiscandie on TikTok showcased her relocation process and the hurdles she faced.

Nigerian lady packs her bags and relocates to UK Photo credit: @sheiscandie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares relocation journey to the UK

She revealed her International passport application, visa application, medicals, shopping, pedicure, and hair care process in the video.

Furthermore, she disclosed that her flight had a layover before she finally landed in the United Kingdom.

She captioned the video:

“Japa with me to the United Kingdom. Alhamdulillah.”

Reactions trail lady’s relocation video

The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages from netizens in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

