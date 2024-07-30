A happy Nigerian lady and her talking toy participated in the Gwo Gwo Ngwo singing challenge together

The clip showcases the lady holding the toy and singing the song from start to finish, before pausing to let the toy take its turn

Impressively programmed to repeat words with perfect accuracy, the toy added a unique gravitas to the Gwo Gwo Ngwo song, creating a fun and memorable moment

A Nigerian lady and her speaking toy joined the gwo gwo ngwo singing challenge together in a fun and memorable video.

In the clip, the lady held the speaking toy and sang the song from the beginning to the end, stopped and waited for the toy’s turn.

Lady joins gow gow ngwo song with speaking toy. Photo credit: Nkem743

Source: TikTok

Speaking toy joins gwo gwo challenge

The toy, which was programmed to repeat words efficiently and perfectly, was able to sing gwo gwo ngo song and added gravitas. The video was posted by @nkem2188.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Reactions about the speaking toy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lesliecpaul said:

“He even added “ha.”

Charitynanu wrote:

“How much did you buy it please.”

Onyibo:

“This app is very sweet pass Wizkid music.”

Stephanie Michael:

“The werey even put ha the thing sweet am die.”

Clack_Diamond:

“The thing too sweet am e add “ha!!”

Emmanuel:

“who hear gwo gwo gwon igbo.”

User481599690992:

“Even cactus has joined the challenge omo this one no be here oooo.”

Cube Sense Tv:

“Why are you surprised? You did not know it will repeat?”

TundeMarvelous:

“When i say Tiktok is better than polytechnic.”

User738739939:

“Please can Waybill this for me Nne. I need it.”

NKEM:

“I don't sell dear but l got it at Big Ideas Supermarkets, Gwarinpa, Abuja.”

Chef Turaki:

“How will i get it, i want to buy.am in Abuja.”

Somy:

“That will be my favorite thing to do the whole week.”

Frank obieze:

“Plz I need this toy for my kids.”

SILVERSpoon:

“And the toy igbo sound more better than yours.”

Charles 30BG:

“I want three for my cousins it’s very urgent.”

Angelic Damsel:

“Abeg I wan buy dz thing but I don’t know d name.”

Lady joins gwo gwo ngwo challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated from Birmingham University joined the gwo gwo ngwo challenge with a young man.

In the video, the lady who was in her graduation gown and the young man wearing a white outfit began the dance. She danced effortlessly with the man in front of many people publicly, marking her joyous day with a trend.

Source: Legit.ng