Young Nigerian Lady Gifts Herself Air Conditioner and Generator on Her 20th Birthday
- A Nigerian lady celebrated her 20th birthday by buying herself new house appliances and made a video of it that went viral
- In the clip, the lady unveiled the things she bought for herself, which included an air conditioner and a big generator
- The lady, while unveiling the new house appliances, indicated that it was a birthday gift she bought for herself
A young Nigerian lady marked her 20th birthday by treating herself to new home appliances, sharing a video of the moment that quickly went viral.
In the video, she proudly showcased her purchases, which included an air conditioner and a large generator.
As she revealed her new household items, she explained that these were birthday gifts she had bought for herself. The video was posted by @cassy_vlog.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Olu_Lyon said:
“TikTok sha…. Why u dey remove the AC, na u wun install am?”
ClassyCass wrote:
“On top Wetin I buy with my money ?? lol you’ll heal.”
Ruteenah commented:
“So many new apartment updates. I'm next.”
Queen Kemi:
“How much is the mirror.”
J Steven:
“How much did you get the AC pls and the gen.”
ClassyClass:
“Ac 340k(after back to back negotiations o) gen 296k.”
Chris:
“Close to 1 million like play like play ooo.”
Xxx….437:
“Why you dey unbox the AC you wan fix am?”
Expensive875:
“This one I have been seeing apartments hope is not what am thinking.”
Mackstrading:
“I been wan see how you go remove the gen.”
Tombi_gi:
“Where una Dey see all this money na.”
Henshade:
“Wait oh, you leave garri go buy Ac and generator? Dem suppose arrest you.”
Www.airlahh:
“Seeing contents like this,make me know I’m next. Christ I wanna be in my own space 3 months from now please.”
Adaukwudaddy:
“I’m manifesting all these for myself before the end of August Amen. Congratulations dear.”
Sampi Mathias Danazumi:
“Loveeeeeettttttttt more will come IJN.”
Nollybrown comedy:
“I get this can gen for 250k a week use.”
i_am_BELIEVE3:
“How much did you get the Gen.”
TheBusyBrain:
“If it's inverter AC you're good to go, it it's not, be ready to be loading prepaid meter every week oo.”
Ab beauty:
“Where Ona dey see money.”
Das-licht Interior:
“Happy birthday in Advance ma, I sell Aesthetic room decor to elevate your room.”
Presh Collections:
“Una wey get helper nor know wetin God do for una.”
