A Nigerian lady celebrated her 20th birthday by buying herself new house appliances and made a video of it that went viral

In the clip, the lady unveiled the things she bought for herself, which included an air conditioner and a big generator

The lady, while unveiling the new house appliances, indicated that it was a birthday gift she bought for herself

A young Nigerian lady marked her 20th birthday by treating herself to new home appliances, sharing a video of the moment that quickly went viral.

In the video, she proudly showcased her purchases, which included an air conditioner and a large generator.

Lady buys AC and generator. Photo credit: @cassy_vlog

Source: TikTok

As she revealed her new household items, she explained that these were birthday gifts she had bought for herself. The video was posted by @cassy_vlog.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olu_Lyon said:

“TikTok sha…. Why u dey remove the AC, na u wun install am?”

ClassyCass wrote:

“On top Wetin I buy with my money ?? lol you’ll heal.”

Ruteenah commented:

“So many new apartment updates. I'm next.”

Queen Kemi:

“How much is the mirror.”

J Steven:

“How much did you get the AC pls and the gen.”

ClassyClass:

“Ac 340k(after back to back negotiations o) gen 296k.”

Chris:

“Close to 1 million like play like play ooo.”

Xxx….437:

“Why you dey unbox the AC you wan fix am?”

Expensive875:

“This one I have been seeing apartments hope is not what am thinking.”

Mackstrading:

“I been wan see how you go remove the gen.”

Tombi_gi:

“Where una Dey see all this money na.”

Henshade:

“Wait oh, you leave garri go buy Ac and generator? Dem suppose arrest you.”

Www.airlahh:

“Seeing contents like this,make me know I’m next. Christ I wanna be in my own space 3 months from now please.”

Adaukwudaddy:

“I’m manifesting all these for myself before the end of August Amen. Congratulations dear.”

Sampi Mathias Danazumi:

“Loveeeeeettttttttt more will come IJN.”

Nollybrown comedy:

“I get this can gen for 250k a week use.”

i_am_BELIEVE3:

“How much did you get the Gen.”

TheBusyBrain:

“If it's inverter AC you're good to go, it it's not, be ready to be loading prepaid meter every week oo.”

Ab beauty:

“Where Ona dey see money.”

Das-licht Interior:

“Happy birthday in Advance ma, I sell Aesthetic room decor to elevate your room.”

Presh Collections:

“Una wey get helper nor know wetin God do for una.”

Source: Legit.ng