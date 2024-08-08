A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to a new apartment in Lagos has shared her experience in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok

In the video, she explains that she needed to move quickly after an incident at her previous rental

She reached out to a friend who works as an estate agent for assistance and this friend then contacted another agent, and the process that followed was seamless

A Nigerian lady has taken TikTok by storm with a video detailing her smooth transition to a new apartment in Lagos.

After an unexpected issue at her former rental, she urgently needed to find a new place. She reached out to a friend, who is an estate agent, for help.

Lady finds new apartment. Photo credit: @uchaychi

Source: TikTok

That agent then connected with another professional, and together, they quickly secured the perfect apartment.

The lady expressed her amazement at how effortlessly the entire process unfolded, calling it the best rental experience she’s ever had. The video was posted by @uchaychi.

Watch the video in full below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edbaeby said:

“What’s the location?”

Blackerberry wrote:

“Omo this very spacious.”

Halima Agwani commented:

“God please help us find our desired space.”

Makavelidnd also wrote:

“Wait what part of lagos is the sitting room is so spacious like in this new era lagos.”

AdeyinkaP:

“You’re lucky o.”

Ewaola:

“This place is very bigggggg.”

Tchikodi:

“You said "move in with me..."If I carry bags dey come now wetin you go talk?”

Uchaychy:

“Lmao! Come first you never know.”

Desire:

“Pls Favour’s contact.”

PremiumCurtain Dealer:

“Please can I do your curtains.”

Uchaychy:

“Awww! Thank you so much. I’ve already done curtains.”

BagsUnisex:

“House hunting is not a joke. I am presently house hunting, and all I can say is it is well. My eyes has seen many many. Thank you for the scriptures.”

Uchaychy:

“You are welcome o! Don’t worry everything will work perfect for you.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared the renovations she did on a rented apartment in Lagos state.

Lady relocates from Lagos to her village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who was a resident of Lagos state relocated to her village because of the high cost of house rent in the city.

The lady said she was about to renew her rent in Lagos City but realised it had increased to N1 million.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Atufe Lydia Sarah said she found a 3-bedroom apartment in her village and decided to move there.

Source: Legit.ng