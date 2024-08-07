A Nigerian lady shared two photos that perfectly captured her inspiring journey of growth, leaving online audiences captivated

In the first photo, she stands beside her father, dressed in her junior school uniform, while her father, proudly wearing a suit, is the only lawyer in the picture at the time

In the second photo, she shares a moment of pride after becoming a lawyer herself while also revealing that by the time she achieved her goal, her father had gone on to earn two additional legal qualifications

A Nigerian lady shared two photos that characterised definitive growth, which captivated the online audience.

The first photo showed her standing beside her father in a junior school uniform while her father wore a suit as a lawyer, adding that he was the only lawyer in the picture at the time.

Lady becomes lawyer alongside her father. Photo credit: @zandawm

Source: TikTok

He shared another photo after she became a lawyer while also indicating by the time she could become a lawyer, her father had acquired two other legal certificates. The video was posted by @zandawm.

Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keisha Mufaro said:

“Aww and he even had the same tie.”

Mo.money.co.za wrote:

“Face card is lethal sana.”

Alien Superstar commented:

“Just looked at my dad and sighed.”

Katlyn:

“You meant business even as a kid!”

Allie-Cate Madrigal:

“Wait why would you need more than one law degree? Genuinely curious!”

MJ Ngoma:

“Damn! He’s so happy.”

Kirstenlauren:

“Well my dad has multiple tractors so.”

Nosipho Kheswa:

“This is beautiful and Congratulations sis!!”

Nonlivingthing:

“Just woke my dad up, told him no it's not time for work just look at me, I then looked at him and sighed.”

User8303874782:

“Omg this gives me Rachel and Robert Zane vibes from suits.”

Zwm:

“Gorl you are gorgeous!!”

Elli7663:

“I don’t know why i was so confused when i was reading this and i thought you were pregnant with twins and they were going to be lawyers.”

Kerryn:

“Also big slayyy.”

Zwm:

“Uno reverse woman in stem!”

Britney Bewee:

“Viral dad strikes again.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady fulfilled her lifelong aspiration of becoming a barrister and solicitor at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Lady gets called to bar, becomes a lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady is over the moon as she has successfully become a lawyer after completing her studies and training.

She posted a video on TikTok to celebrate the day she was called to bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

After she posted the video, many of her followers noticed her beauty and pointed it out in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng