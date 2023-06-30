A short TikTok video shows a Nigerian lady who said she dated a man for seven years before getting married to him

But the lady also said in the video that she and her husband are not together again as they are now divorced

The lady said she chose her peace of mind over the marriage, adding that relationship and love could be like war

A Nigerian lady said she and her husband are no longer together just three months after they got married.

In a video she posted on TikTok, @bolaghold said she decided to leave the marriage to maintain her peace of mind.

The lady said she left her marriage three months after she got married. Photo credit: TikTok/@bolaghold.

Source: TikTok

The lady revealed in the TikTok video that it hurt to leave the marriage, especially as she and the man dated for a long time.

Nigerian lady leaves her marriage after three months

She said they dated for seven years before they tied the knot in 2022. She disclosed that it was now one year since she left the marriage.

"Love can be war at times. And I keep asking myself where did I, wrong in love."

In another video, the lady was seen in her wedding dress. She was seen in a wedding gown and also traditional attire. She said she cursed June 26, which was the day she got married.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady leaves her marriage after three months

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions.

@aderonkeCAN_makeoverz asked:

"How were you able to manage? Because I am in this situationship. I' afraid to leave because am not financially able to be on my own yet."

@user9032291651472 said:

"Make una come explain wetin dey for marriage. Abeg 7 years of relationship only to divorce 3 months after the marriage?"

@Nthabiseng said:

"I am going through a lot. I am in 5 months of marriage, but already I feel like going out."

