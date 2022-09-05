A video of a woman moving into a separate home after quitting her marriage after 6 months has stirred reactions online

TikTok account @fezz_l who shared the video captioned it "starting over!" to tell people she is re-planning her life

The woman's account section was filled with people sharing how they also left their husbands when they could not take it anymore

A woman has gone online to share a video of a moving truck with loads. Words she layered on the clip read:

"Left my marriage after 6 months."

The truck could be seen pulling into a compound of a separate apartment different from her husband's.

The woman captioned the video "starting over!". Many people were in comment section to share a similar experience. Some said that they had to leave their marriages after years.

A second video she shared had her moving into her new home properly and arranged things. She told her online followers "move in with me".

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 59,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lebohang Kgosatsana said:

"I left after a year, left him with everything, took only my clothes. 8 years later I'm still alive and kicking and doing even great. Love and light."

Kholwani Zondo Ka Ma said:

"Im married for 6 years... Am at my happiest... Please dont gv up on love."

Priscilla Afful said:

"I wish I could leave mine but it's 5 years with two beautiful kids but my family is saying for the sake of the kids what do I do."

She replied:

"Unfortunately only you can answer that question Sis."

Hlengiwe Junior Shez said:

"been married for 4 years, it was all toxic but ngilokhe ngibekezele, I left it, I'm happy again. you will find yourself again, u will be loves again."

