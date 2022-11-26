A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce the end of her marriage three months after tying the knot

The heartbroken lady shared snaps from her traditional and court wedding with cryptic messages

According to her, getting pregnant during a relationship is not enough reason for one to get married to the person

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Bolaghold sent social media into a frenzy after she revealed that her three-month-old marriage has hit the rocks.

Sharing snaps from her court and traditional wedding ceremonies on TikTok, Bolaghold ensured her estranged husband's face was blocked with a crying emoji.

She ended her marriage after three months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bolaghold

Source: UGC

In a subsequent post where she shared her traditional wedding pictures, Bolaghold wrote that two problems can't make one right.

She also wrote in the video that pregnancy doesn't mean that two lovers should get married.

In the comment section, she promised netizens to open up later on about what actually led to the end of her marriage.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Omolara said:

"Thank God I wasn't allowed to marry my baby daddy 14 years ago.. even dou I was blindly in Love, after I gave birth he changed totally. now am blessed."

user3047683783435 said:

"I was pregnant for this guy and i was forced to get married to him Buh I said no. Long story short I had mis*carriage and he showed his true color."

Mhlanga85 said:

"What happen God doesn't bless you with marriage for 3 month in fact he does not want divorce unless if you bring another man between you and your husb."

Abimbola Adedotun Ad said:

"The hardest part of marriage is the forst 12 months."

tracybea18 said:

"Omo abeg make owner rest my mate they do make I do does he really love you do you really love him make owner clam down oo."

Elo Imma said:

''So sorry dear but is better now than when kids are involved, universal will send u your soul mate watch."

Source: Legit.ng