A Nigerian lady has recounted how she felt when she was awarded N5k for graduating as the best in her department at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The first class graduate, now a virtual assistant and copywriter, admitted that some of the remarks people made mocking her N5k award got to her

She shared her thoughts on the popular saying 'school na scam' and a lesson about education she wants people to understand

Iheoma Uzomba, a University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) graduate who was awarded N5k for graduating as the best student in her department in 2022, has revisited the prize.

In a LinkedIn post, Iheoma compared the N5k prize to today's exchange rate, saying it was equivalent to one shawarma and a bottle of malt.

Iheoma was awarded N5k for coming top of her class. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, LinkedIn/Iheoma Uzomba

Iheoma, who finished with a first class in English language and literature, recalled the remarks from friends and family over the kind of prize she got for her academic feat, adding that some of them got to her.

"...Crazily, I overheard certain slightful remarks from friends and even family.

“Na why school na scam”.

“After all your hardwork na 5k dem give you”.

“Even salesboy for Aba de make ten times of that money daily”.

"I wouldn’t lie: some of the comments got to me."

Iheoma believes school is not a scam

Iheoma, a virtual assistant and copywriter, disagreed with the notion that schooling in Nigeria was a scam.

While admitting that education is undervalued in Nigeria, she wished people understood that the end result of education was not necessarily money but mental growth. In her words:

"...I was already thinking: why is education so undervalued over here? how do you convince the average young person in this country that school is not in fact “scam”?

"It was easier in the days of our parents. They went to school and afterwards, they were almost certain that jobs were waiting for them.

"But now, it’s different for us. You go to school, get excellent grades and still struggle to get a decent job.

"At the end of the day, I just wish people understood that the end result of education is not necessarily money but mental growth..."

Iheoma Uzomba's story stirred mixed reactions

Grace U. said:

"Sad indeed! In my case I got an award plaque and a handshake. That education is not celebrated as much doesn’t change the value of it. Keep shining I celebrate you ."

Tosin Ogunbiyi Ph.D said:

"You should have requested to know how that 5k was gotten. The fact is lecturers are poorly paid in Nigeria. (That money would have come from the purse of your HOD). It's not that your department did not appreciate nor value your achievement but that the educational system in Nigeria is structured in such a way to under value its own products."

Marissa Foster said:

"Thank you for those beautifully evocative words. Never before has the material world been so superficially material. Success has become synonymous with social media likes, public acknowledgment, and external trappings of the camera ready ‘good life,’ irrespective of true contentment, emotional depth, intellectual merit or spiritual impact. Your thoughtful sentiments are just what we need now. Thank you for sharing your beautiful perspective!"

Nicholas Alifa said:

"I can relate. In my case, I received the governor's handshake as the 2nd overall best in the school, best in the department, and best in the faculty, and guess how much was in the envelope? A check of 5k . Like my state governor get mind hand me a 5k check for graduating with a first class."

Ngozi Andrew said:

"Yeah graduated with first class too, expected too much out of it but saw differently. Education isn't Scam, and a first class won't necesarily make you a millionaire but you see the mental growth, you got that."

