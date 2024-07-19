A Nigerian woman has shared a video to celebrate the faithfulness of herself and her husband

In a video, she gushed over their commitment to each other, stating that they have stayed together for eight years without cheating

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people doubted her claim while others praised the couple

A Nigerian woman has shared a video celebrating herself and her husband's achievement in staying faithful to each other for eight years.

The proud wife shared her inspiring love story online and enthusiastically praised their commitment to one another.

Wife celebrates 8 years of fidelity

In the video, shared by @beautyandfamily on TikTok, she captured herself and her husband having fun at home.

While sharing the clip online, she showered praises on her husband and dubbed him the best man for her.

"8 years together without cheating. My hubby is the best," she wrote.

The video, however, garnered a mixed reaction from viewers who stormed the comments section to react.

While some people congratulated the couple on their achievement, others expressed scepticism about the claim.

Reactions as woman celebrates faithfulness in marriage

Netizens reacted to the TikTok video in the comments.

@Ojima Ekong said:

"Na so I dey brag to my sister say my husband no dey cheat but the day we went for an occasion, he took some alcohol, slept off and forgot to lock his phone, wetin I see eh fear catch me. Side chicks."

@imosemoney2 said:

"Them nor de vow for man o my sis. Na so I vow for my own when I check phone I see messages I shock."

@Chinenye Chukwu said:

"Congratulations our governor said u should come and carry 20 bags of rice ur husband have not cheat one day u will sit and see a lady carry ur husband children to meet u."

@UgONwa said:

"The day I went to my man’s phone I nearly gave up the ghost am still in shock shaaa."

@favourbehola stated:

"Na my boyfriend be that wey dey sleep. Who tell u say he no dey cheat. Na me be him girlfriend. I say make I cast ham."

@user9097335740423 said:

"I believe you my dear, is not all men that cheats. May God continue to protect you and your family in Jesus name, Amen."

@EVERYTHING_NAZY reacted:

"The thing is bad marriage and relationships has mentally ruined so many people cus omo see comments. Na your husband dey cheat now no be her own. Men who still value and respect themselves exist."

@Dijah said:

"Naso me sef I been Dey think say my husband loves me too much until the day I check his phone and saw there’s a lady he thinks of first thing in the morning and the last thing on his mind."

@Pamela added:

"That is how a lady was dragging with me that her husband can't cheat, she even swear on top, meanwhile the husband is busy begging me to date him."

Watch the video below:

Woman cheats on husband with Facebook friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from Livingstone, Zambia, divorced her husband of 11 years after she admitted to having an affair with a man she met on Facebook.

She said she had lost feelings for her husband because he treated her like a slave.

