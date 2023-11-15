Many Nigerians have expressed shock and disbelief after a school honoured its best student with a prize of N1k only

The recipient, a lady, took to social media to celebrate her graduation and shared a paper bearing her N1k prize

Some people thought it must have been a typographical error, while others made funny remarks about it

A Nigerian lady, identified as Oluwatimilehin Azeezat Yusuf, caused a buzz online after revealing the prize she got for graduating as the best student.

In a now-viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Azeezat shared a picture of herself in an academic gown as she celebrated her convocation.

Oluwatimilehin Azeezat Yusuf was awarded N1k by her school. Photo Credit: @yusuf_azeeza

She wrote:

"Call me award winning Dr Baby.

"Happy convocation to me and minesss."

A paper she attached showed her N1k award, which served as an annual prize awarded to the best final year student by the school's senate on the recommendation of the faculty board.

Azeezat graduated from the department of oto-rhino-laryngology. People found the N1k prize hard to believe. The name of the institution could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

See her tweet below:

Many Nigerians were in disbelief

@bukolayoola said:

"1k or 1m.

"Patiently taking my time to observe , maybe na mistake oo.

"Anyways congratulations on your convocation..."

@adeseun4u2c said:

"Is there an error with the placement of the comma on those figures?

"By the way, congratulations on your graduation ."

@darcsensation said:

"Congratulations!!!

"E Be like na mistake. Maybe na $1,000 dem be wan put…"

@iOhJay said:

"Congratulations, Azeeza!

"I'll like to know how you plan to spend this humongous prize money though ."

@DeotiMomoh said:

"Congrats

"But like the committee gathered to agree on 1k? .

"Like that’s a conscious move???"

@ezehsandrao said:

"I’m sorry but the zero’s in the price money seem to be missing 1 piece . Was it a typographical error or what please ."

@ifeadeolaoye said:

"A whole 1k wow!!! Senate members should also be rewarded with one slap each cause it’s like they’re high ."

@ladayopelumi_ said:

"Congratulations Azeeza.

"I think there is a typo error in your annual award."

@Adey_tkbb said:

"Awwww use the 1k to buy drink and cool down , you self don try ❤️❤️."

UNN best students awarded N1k and N1500

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNN's best graduating students were honoured with N1k and N1500 cash gifts.

In a list of prizes shared by @instablog9ja, the Sir Odumegwu Memorial Prize gave the three best graduating students N1,500 to share among themselves.

One of the students graduated from the Department of Accountancy while the two others finished from the Department of Banking and Finance. The three of them graduated with a 4.63 CGPA.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Prize also awarded N1,000 to the best graduating student in the Department of Accountancy.

Source: Legit.ng