A Nigerian man got many gushing as he celebrated his wife, who recently had her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) passing out parade (POP)

He recalled how she sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam five times without getting admission

The excited man narrated a particular year she had to take her UTME in Plateau state but was not discouraged

Saminu Maigoro, a proud husband, penned a touching write-up on Facebook as he celebrated his wife's completion of her NYSC program.

Saminu said that when they got married in 2012, she told him her next plan was to get a degree, and he assured her of his help in actualising that desire.

He saluted his wife who refused to give up. Photo Credit: Saminu Maigoro

He hailed her resilience, saying she took JAMB exams five times without admission but did not give up and eventually got into the University of Jos.

Saminu was full of praise for wife

Saminu noted that in between her academic pursuits, she gave birth to three kids. The happy husband commended his wife's courage, commitment and dedication.

He hoped her NYSC POP success was the beginning of a more successful journey and promised to always be by her side. He shared a picture they took together, in which she wore her full NYSC uniform. Saminu's Facebook post read in part:

"...You wrote JAMB five times without getting admission but you refused to give up. I remember there was a particular year that you went to as far as Azare to write JAMB because all centres in Plateau State and around Plateau were filled up. But you couldn't get discouraged. You keep on pushing.

"You, later on, go for an NCE and subsequently a Bachelor of Education program at the University of Jos. You graduated with good results.

"In between that period, you gave birth to our three lovely kids. You were able to achieve all the three; marriage, childbirth and a Degree certificate. I salute your courage, dedication and commitment.

"God's willing, this will be the beginning of a more successful journey ahead, and God's willing, I will always be by your side, giving you a shoulder to lean on."

People celebrate the couple

Rophiat Bint Azeez said:

"You made it easy. She was able to achieve that because of your strong support and encouragement ❤.

"Congratulations to you both ."

Onyeali Amarachi said:

"Awwwww thank you so much Sir, this shows that you are a man of your words. Thank you for being so supportive."

Rita Ochekwu said:

"Am thrilled by your story. God bless you greatly for being by her this past years, your own no fit spoil. Congratulations beautiful wifey God bless your certificate greatly,you shall not be small ma. God will bless you with a great Job in Jesus mighty name Amen ."

Rasheeda Noro Yahaya said:

"Congratulations to her and Kudos to you too for being such a supportive partner and an inspiration to her. May Allah bless the knowledge acquired."

Dahiru Zaki Baiti said:

"Wooooo so excited, Congratulations to you Sir , the success of her joney determined you strong commitment on her mission.

"Congratulations ."

Julie Chigboh said:

"You made it happen. All thanks to you the husband for encouraging her to achieve her dream. Some husband would've frustrated her."

Maqual George Micheal Kuba said:

"Congratulations Saminu Maigoro.

"You have once again exhibited commitment to honour your better half to accomplish her heart desires.

"Madam saminu,thanks for breasting the tape.

"May ALLAH SWT grant you long life to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

"Congratulations my people."

