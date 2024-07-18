A Nigerian lady, recently graduated from university, attended a PTA meeting on behalf of her parents

A Nígerian lady who recently graduated from University represented her parents at a PTA meeting.

In the video, she shared that many people she saw at the place were in her age grade and went on to share all the drama that transpired at the place.

Recent graduate goes to PTA meeting, speaks. Photo credit: @hey_pelumi

Source: TikTok

There was someone who sat on a chair, and it broke, there was also someone who refused to pass on the attendance list, which generated an outburst from a lady.

There was also protest from the parents over an issue, but eventually, she returned home, lamenting that there was no sharing of drinks and food, as shown by @hey_pelumi.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifedayo said:

“Why do keep recording someone that was sleeping and still posted it all in the name of content,do you know if she’s probably tired from work and she still have to be there for her kid.”

Vik_3ree wrote:

“Airforce PH… my alma mater. What happened to the meat pie without meat they used to share before?”

@MrNeverGiveUp:

“Why compulsory attendance for PTA meeting. my son's school sent me a memo on Friday night that the PTA will be on Saturday and anybody whose parents didn't come will pay2k fine or miss exam.”

Madufrost:

“You went to calm down fight again? Be like the last experience no teach you.”

Maxwell:

“This PTA meeting matter ehn.”

Source: Legit.ng