A Nigerian student got 4 plots of land from her parents on her sign-out as a symbol of their appreciation for her achievement

In the clip, the proud parents presented the papers of the lands to her, and she received them with excitement and gratitude

The video also captured the moment she was signing the papers with support from a man in a white outfit

In a heartwarming video, a Nigerian student's parents gifted her four plots of land to celebrate her graduation.

The generous gesture was a token of their immense pride and appreciation for her academic achievements.

Lady gets gift from parents. Photo credit: @succyreg

Source: TikTok

The clip shows the proud parents presenting the land deeds to their daughter, who accepted them with joy and gratitude.

The video also captures the touching moment when she signs the documents, supported by a man dressed in a white outfit.

This inspiring story, as shown by by @succyreg, highlights the value of family support and the recognition of hard work and dedication.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ernestinaelohorok said:

“Wow Congratulations nor be small thing dey happen for Delsu.”

ThereisGod:

“To us that we are our parent bread winner na wa God they when i graduated self then no see transport come.”

Unoma:

“God bless you richly dear.”

Screw83u4:

“Congratulations, may God continue to bless your parents.”

Felicity05:

“Hmmmm when i graduate my mama no even know say i don reach final yearCongratulations nne.”

ElPriase:

“Una don increase cut off mark for this signout. I think say highest na 3million n paparazzi.”

Onyinyechibeautytouc:

“No be small things they happened for DELSU oooo congratulations.”

Boloumelissa:

“Wow, congratulations just having goosebumps.”

Mamudu Omozele:

“Congratulations greater heights.”

Fc for a reason:

“Congrats baby girl.”

Favour847:

“Congratulations bby.”

Precypresh:

“Congratulations ma'am.”

Timini Wifey:

“Congratulations fam.”

Nma-Aku:

“Me to my future kids.”

Pawpaw:

“Omo ona get better papa and mama congratulations.”

Chef boma:

“Hustle oh.”

