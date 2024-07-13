Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Student Receives Four Plots of Land from Parents as Graduation Gift
People

Nigerian Student Receives Four Plots of Land from Parents as Graduation Gift

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian student got 4 plots of land from her parents on her sign-out as a symbol of their appreciation for her achievement
  • In the clip, the proud parents presented the papers of the lands to her, and she received them with excitement and gratitude
  • The video also captured the moment she was signing the papers with support from a man in a white outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

In a heartwarming video, a Nigerian student's parents gifted her four plots of land to celebrate her graduation.

The generous gesture was a token of their immense pride and appreciation for her academic achievements.

Nigerian lady gets gift from parent, turns out to be four plots of land
Lady gets gift from parents. Photo credit: @succyreg
Source: TikTok

The clip shows the proud parents presenting the land deeds to their daughter, who accepted them with joy and gratitude.

The video also captures the touching moment when she signs the documents, supported by a man dressed in a white outfit.

Read also

Nigerian man celebrates his first European home purchase, shows the interior

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This inspiring story, as shown by by @succyreg, highlights the value of family support and the recognition of hard work and dedication.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ernestinaelohorok said:

“Wow Congratulations nor be small thing dey happen for Delsu.”

ThereisGod:

“To us that we are our parent bread winner na wa God they when i graduated self then no see transport come.”

Unoma:

“God bless you richly dear.”

Screw83u4:

“Congratulations, may God continue to bless your parents.”

Felicity05:

“Hmmmm when i graduate my mama no even know say i don reach final yearCongratulations nne.”

ElPriase:

“Una don increase cut off mark for this signout. I think say highest na 3million n paparazzi.”

Onyinyechibeautytouc:

“No be small things they happened for DELSU oooo congratulations.”

Read also

After two weeks stay, little girl who visited Nigeria refuses to return to Canada

Boloumelissa:

“Wow, congratulations just having goosebumps.”

Mamudu Omozele:

“Congratulations greater heights.”

Fc for a reason:

“Congrats baby girl.”

Favour847:

“Congratulations bby.”

Precypresh:

“Congratulations ma'am.”

Timini Wifey:

“Congratulations fam.”

Nma-Aku:

“Me to my future kids.”

Pawpaw:

“Omo ona get better papa and mama congratulations.”

Chef boma:

“Hustle oh.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's stepfather gifted her ₦1 million during her university sign-out.

Lady gets gift on her signing out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady captured significant online attention on her signing-out day when she received a ring and wads of cash.

In the video, the young lady calmly accepted the money, creating a moment for spectators.

She was seen dressed in a signed white shirt and stood near a car holding her cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: