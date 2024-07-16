A property manager's write-up to Blord on June 4 has resurfaced in light of the businessman's recent arrest

Blord faces many charges, including allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding and aiding internet fraud

Forty-two days ago, the property manager had warned Blord that his constant granting of interviews regarding his source of wealth would land him in trouble

Following the arrest of businessman Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, a man's advice to him 42 days ago is now being revisited.

In a Facebook post on June 4, property manager and influencer, Awuzie Frankline cautioned Blord against granting further interviews focused on his source of wealth.

Frankline cited his last interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, saying it drew the ire of people from the north and the west.

Frankline claimed Nigerians don't like young Igbo being successful and advised him to focus on talking about his business and projects instead.

Frankline's Facebook post read in part:

"Dear Blord.

"I watched your interview on Daddy Freez page and the comments I saw there mostly from the western and northern sides shocked me . People were not satisfied with the reason you gave for your source of Income . Remember this is second time that Daddy Freez is interviewing you on your source of wealth.

"As a smart Igbo man, I would advise you stop granting such interviews and concentrate on building yourself the more . Nigerians don’t like when young Igbos are successful, as they are questioning, Many authorities that are handled by those zones will be looking for a way to go deeper into what you are doing and finding out mean for fustrating you . They hate when young guy is making wave.

"Avoid social media interview interrogations in the name of interview, Same Daddy Freez has exposed a lot of Big guys that are in trouble today . Dont bring your wealth discussion to Bloggers , But you can discuss about your business and projects you are working on..."

The police force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed why Blord was arrested and is being investigated.

Awuzie Franklin's advice to Blord generates buzz

Emeka Henry Okeke said:

"Nice advice!!!

"I guess his age is actually playing its part in him. I pray he listens because personally I have not been comfortable hearing him spew those things occasionally."

Obi Maryjane said:

"Thank you very much sir.

"An anonymous mentioned his case last month that they're planning evil against him instead of him to listen and watch the dude start insulting an anonymous..

"It was the same anonymous that saw JP's death.

"Let's be guided out there."

Ajoku Collins Mark said:

"Awuzie Frankline said it here since 4th of June. He advised Blord to be mindful of those interviews. Now it has happened and he has attracted the attention he wanted, let him face the law.

"Mr Frankline , are u sure u don’t have a calling?"

Amarachi Blessing Official said:

"I hope he listened to dis advice and concentrate on his business. I pray history will not repeat itself towards him bcos I love d way his villagers are always happy having him around."

Johneze said:

"He needs to see this.

"Thank u broda.

"U know his level of maturity is still @ 30%.

"The reason why he is doing it is because he won efcc the last time they attacked him 5 years ago. Despite defeating them in court. He still need to learn."

Aghanwa Bright Felix said:

"That one concern am.

"He said no one respects the poor won’t he see this advice as a poor man advice."

Verydarkman dares Blord to come online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had dared businessman Blord to come online following his arrest.

VDM stated that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had approved him to write petitions to him.

He asked Blord to free himself if he had such influence. He noted that Blord's social media manager was making posts for him because he was detained in Abuja on July 15. The social media activist had tackled Blord over his customer service.

