A Nigerian academic, Professor Tayo Oyedeji, has caused a stir with the lesson he learnt after returning to the country about two years ago.

Taking to X, Tayo stated that he learnt everyone was lying about their businesses' margin, profitability and sustainability.

The university professor added that one would be able to achieve more success if such a one starts from the standpoint of "everyone is lying".

"I moved back to Nigeria about 2 years ago, and the one lesson I've learned is that everyone is lying about the margin, profitability, and sustainability of their business.

"Everyone is lying.

"If you start from that standpoint, you’ll probably have more success in this market."

Professor Tayo Oyedeji's tweet sparked reactions

@tocenbyl said:

"Oh, really?

"It always amuses me when International organisations presents statistics that naive diaspora use to gauge Nigeria's health. I get annoyed when Ivy League educated Nigerians pander figures around to make economic decision on Nigeria! Ask a Nigerian instead!"

@Tokwonna said:

"That's one part of it.

"But, you came back at the time that the highest erosion of wealth, and the highest number of people being thrown into poverty due to government policies is happening and still ongoing.

"That has greatly altered the business landscape."

@ChukwumaNwanze said:

"Maybe “most” are lying but it is hasty generalization to say “Everyone”. One of the things you cannot lie about in the long run is the sustainability of your business. In time, the truth will be brought to light."

@Gviev said:

"May be you should be asking if they know what margins and profitability are in the 1st instance.

"Many don't even know how to account for and include " allocation" costs from mix or combined usage of a facility or assets."

@JubrilZakariyau said:

"Everyone became speculator, overnight. Buyers speculate for sellers. Sellers don’t even bother to try harder to extort willing buyer."

@jumaphelix said:

"Everyone in Kenya also lies about how well their business is doing. If you take their word and start the same business expecting similar returns, you’re in for a surprise. Could be an African thing ."

