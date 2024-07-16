A video of a man calling out singer Rema for keeping quiet after he was reportedly paid N4.5 billion to perform in India is trending

The man tackled the Calm Down crooner for failing to give Nigerians an account of how he intends to spend the money

According to the man, it was the prayers from Nigerians and not Rema's hard work that helped him attain success in his career

A financial advisor identified as Geh geh in a viral video called out Mavin youngster Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, for refusing to give Nigerians an account of how he intends to spend the N4.5 billion he was paid for performing at the Indian billionaire’s son’s wedding over the weekend.

According to the man, Rema was supposed to hold a press conference to tell Nigerians what he intended to do with the billions he received.

Man says Rema ought to give an account of the billions he was paid to perform at Indian billionaire's son's wedding. Credit: @heisrema @official_gehgeh/gettyimage

The man further stated that it was prayers from Nigerians, not the singer's hard work, that helped him attain success in the music industry.

In his words:

“Rema it is very wrong for you to Keep the N4.8Billion ($3Million) the Indian Billionaire paid you to come and perform at his sons wedding all to yourself remember it was the prayers of we Nigerians that took you to where you are in life today and not your Hardwork."

Legit.ng recalls reporting videos of Rema serenading the wedding guests with his hit song Calm Down, which also trended on Nigerian social media.

Netizens react as man calls out Rema

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

pas_sion167:

"This guy is making sense, rema should have shared half of the money to Nigerians ,I deserve 300 million naira inside that money cause no be small prayer I dey pray for rema."

officialkingzzy:

"Enter road go India go perform ur own song."

officialseedorf:

"This guy talk sense, see bad road, no food, garri don cost, everywhere jagajaga, e come back only con dey chop the money Mtcheeeew."

unkudee:

"Nor be him hardwork na your prayer you nor go pray for yourself?":

iamtrinityguy:

"Wetin you want make we talk on top person money."

Rema advises Crayon

Legit.ng also reported a viral clip of Rema sharing lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon.

Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

The singer talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly.

