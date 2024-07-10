A Nigerian man, Victor Ayegba has received a global award in London, and he has shared his joy after the achievement

Victor recounted how he started his career as a quantity surveyor but did not give up until he reached a higher height

Victor told Legit.ng that he was the only black man on the list of recipients and he was honoured in London

Victor Ayegba, a Nigerian man based in Doha Qatar has been given a recognition for his work in the area of quantity surveying.

Ayegba was awarded the Global Ambassador of Quantity Surveyors International (QSi) UK, at its 20th Anniversary Celebratory Afternoon Tea and Ambassadors Awards, Palace of Westminster, House of Lords, London on the 21st of June 2024.

The man got an award of recognition. Photo credit: Victor Ayegba.

Source: Original

Ayegba is a senior chartered quantity surveyor and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), UK.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ayegba said he was delighted by the award given that he was the only black man among the 15 awardees.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"It is a validation of my hard work and dedication to my profession, and it motivates me to continue striving for excellence. I feel proud to have my efforts and achievements recognized on a global scale, and it gives me a sense of accomplishment and fulfilment. Being a global ambassador has allowed me to connect with individuals from around the world, furthering our mission and creating meaningful relationships across borders. I am proud to have been able to share our organization's values and initiatives with a global audience, and I am committed to continuing to serve as a dedicated ambassador in the future."

He advised upcoming quantity surveyors to be patient while climbing the career ladder and not to cut corners.

His words:

"To all Quantity Surveyors, remember that the longest route to success is often the shortest path. We frequently encounter ethical dilemmas, such as pressure to cut corners or manipulate project estimates, which can compromise our professional integrity and standards. Therefore, it is crucial to remain committed to integrity in all our professional duties."

Victor also recounted his career journey which has led him to the level he is today and the recognition.

He told Legit.ng:

"I began my career in Nigeria, where I gained ten years of experience working on various projects. My professional journey was a very challenging one as we all know what it takes to grow professionally in Nigeria. I secured my first international role in Seychelles as a Senior Quantity Surveyor. During my five years there, I worked on the construction of two five-star hotels. Following this, I moved to the Middle East, specifically Doha, Qatar, where I have spent eleven years working on complex engineering projects as a Senior Chartered Quantity Surveyor."

Nigerian nurse shines in Canada

In a related story, a Nigerian woman has emerged as the next vice president of the Canada Nurses Association (CNA), an umbrella body for nurses.

The announcement was made on X by the CNA, noting that Bukola Salami would be taking over from the present VP.

Bukola responded to the post, expressing her desire to work for the upliftment of the body when she takes office.

Source: Legit.ng