A Nigerian man has disclosed the amount of money he has made from Facebook monetisation

The man said between May 10 and June 6, he saw 0.01 dollars which is about N15 on his monetisation dashboard

Praise Chidera Obiora who is a writer on Facebook told Legit.ng that his page had been monetised before Facebook rolled it out in Nigeria

A Nigerian man who is a Facebook creator has shared the amount he earned from his content.

The man said the money he earned was for a period of 28 days between May 10 and June 6, 2024

Man shares how much he saw on his Facebook dashboard. Photo credit: Facebook/Praise Chidera Obiora and Getty Images/NurPhoto and Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Praise said he regards the amount he earned as the beginning of his content monetisation journey on Facebook.

A post he shared on Facebook shows that he saw 0.01 dollars (about N15), which accrued from his content.

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short chat, praise said his page had been monetised even before Facebook rolled out monetisation in Nigeria.

This means Praise may have had someone managing the page for him in an eligible country.

He wrote on Facebook:

"With this 1 cent, I open up my monetization journey in the name of the father and the son and the holy spirit. Amen!"

Content creation not an all comers affair

Also speaking, media personality, Fidelis Ozuawala counselled that content creation is not an all comets affair.

"Content creation is not an all-comers affair, but any new-comer can become popular by content creation. You actually need a spice to breakout, you need something that you are known for and not a copy of another. It's either your contents is funny, informative, educative or bias and your character as a person matches the content you create. As a content creator, you have to try out every platform, then stick with and build more of the platform that profits your content creation journey."

Roll out of Facebook monetisation in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria is now one of the countries where content creators can earn money through Facebook monetisation.

The approval was given by Meta on June 27, as Nigerians noticed that their location criteria had been ticked.

Some are confused as to whether this gives them an automatic ticket to earn money, but there is a simple way to check.

