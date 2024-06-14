A Nigerian woman has emerged the next vice president of the Canada Nurses Association (CNA) an umbrella body for nurses

A Nigerian woman resident in Canada has clinched a top post in the Canada Nurses Association (CNA).

The CNA, an umbrella body for nurses in Canada, shared the post, noting that the new vice president would take over next.

Bukola has been elected as the vice president of the Canada Nurses Association. Photo credit: X/Bukola Salami and CNA.

The new CNA vice president is a professor at the University of Calgary's Cummings School of Medicine, according to her X profile.

In a post made on X, the CNA wrote:

"Congratulations to Bukola Salami who is the next vice president of CNA. Voted in by our members in advance voting and announced at today's meeting of members."

Reacting, Bukola expressed her desire to work for the good of Canadian nurses.

She said:

"Thanks for electing me as the next Vice President of the Canadian Nurses Association. I am looking forward to advancing nursing and health equity / outcomes in partnership with all nurses in Canada and diverse stakeholders."

Reactions as Nigerian lady gets elected as C¹NA vice president

@vannessa wright said:

"Congratulations Bukola! Looking forward to your leadership and vision in this role - that champions nurses and nursing across our country. Best wishes and hope to see you again before too long."

@julia said:

"Congratulations. Looking forward to your leadership at CNA fostering connection and advancing the nursing profession nationally and internationally."

@mo said:

"Good to have you in the lead. God leads you aright to give the best leadership in the arena."

