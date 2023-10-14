A TikTok video of a modestly dressed man buying a stunning chandelier for ₦6.2 million has gone viral

The video shows the man entering a luxury lighting store and asking for the price of the chandelier, which the attendant tells him is ₦6.2 million

The attendant also informs him that he can pay by bank transfer to the number on the table

A video that has gone viral on TikTok shows a modestly dressed man walking into a luxury lighting store and buying a stunning chandelier for ₦6.2 million.

The chandelier is a large and elegant piece of art, with intricate glass crystals and metalwork that sparkle under the light.

Man buys expensive chandelier. Photo credit: TikTok/@prozikelectricals

Source: TikTok

The video captures the moment when the man approaches the chandelier and asks the attendant how much it costs.

The attendant replies that the chandelier is ₦6.2 million, and adds that he can pay by bank transfer to the number on the table.

The man then takes out his phone and calmly transfers the money for the chandelier, without showing any sign of hesitation or doubt.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who are amazed and curious about the man and his purchase.

Some of them wonder who he is, what he does, and where he will put the chandelier.

Others praise him for his confidence and taste, or joke about his casual attire and demeanor. Some people also wondered if the chandelier was actually worth that much insisting that it should not be above 300, 000 naira.

As of publishing the report the video has gathered more than a thousand likes with comments.

Watch the video below:

Man who began forex trading buys 3 costly cars, flaunts transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man identified as @wantrique on TikTok has showcased his transformation journey in an inspiring video.

The clip showed the time he was learning Forex trading to his current success as a trader, accompanied by pictures of himself with three cars.

Wantrique shared his initial state before venturing into Forex trading, highlighting the contrast between his past and present.

Source: Legit.ng