A brilliant Nigerian lady, Alawa Fidelia, has been celebrated online for being the best graduating student

The UNIPORT graduate got a distinction in paediatrics and emerged as the best in internal medicine

Among those who congratulated the new medical doctor was a person who said a distinction in paediatrics is not an easy feat

A Nigerian lady, Alawa Fidelia, who graduated from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has celebrated her victory.

In a post on Thursday, October 17, the lady said she was the best graduating student in paediatrics, internal medicine, and surgery.

The lady posed with her colleagues during graduation. Photo source: @dr_fids

UNIPORT's best graduating student

While sharing a photo from her graduation, the lady stated that she was still embracing the reality of her success.

The lady (@dr_fids) posed with some of her colleagues at the graduation ceremony. Many Nigerians celebrated the doctor's achievement online.

Another lady with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Akinola T.O celebrated her achievement after she came out with first class in medical school.

Akintola said that she finished with a "100lvl 5.0" and was the best student in different areas in school.

