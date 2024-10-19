UNIPORT Graduate Becomes Best Student in Paediatrics, Surgery, Internal Medicine
- A brilliant Nigerian lady, Alawa Fidelia, has been celebrated online for being the best graduating student
- The UNIPORT graduate got a distinction in paediatrics and emerged as the best in internal medicine
- Among those who congratulated the new medical doctor was a person who said a distinction in paediatrics is not an easy feat
A Nigerian lady, Alawa Fidelia, who graduated from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has celebrated her victory.
In a post on Thursday, October 17, the lady said she was the best graduating student in paediatrics, internal medicine, and surgery.
UNIPORT's best graduating student
While sharing a photo from her graduation, the lady stated that she was still embracing the reality of her success.
The lady (@dr_fids) posed with some of her colleagues at the graduation ceremony. Many Nigerians celebrated the doctor's achievement online.
See her post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@JasonKain9 said:
"And she did it all with an android phone."
EndgameMaverick said:
"Congratulations dear more wins for you. Proper Chels KTBFFH. Best graduating student like Cole Palmer keep the awards coming."
@Edmundorbini said:
"Big congratlations Doc! Distinction in Paeds is no mean feat! You have done well dear colleague."
@EmmanuelWeje said:
"Congratulations agile woman."
@FaithDaBender said:
"Congratulations Dr Alawa. Welcome to a new dispensation. Cheers."
@ason_roland said:
"Congratulations, and by the grace of God, you will excel in life. Congratulations."
@Itz_Double_C said:
"All that won't matter in heaven though sha congratulations my Doc."
@Blossom61643709 said:
"Congratulations @dr_fids and to the rest of our freshly inducted UPH medical doctors."
@MijanRichard said:
"Now tell me you're smart without telling me you're smart! Congratulations girl."
@orewadebbiechan said:
"Congratulations dear. I first saw this on a friend's WhatsApp status."
@damynJ94 said:
"Is that University of Port Harcourt?"
@marvd1st said:
"Recreating this next year. I go carry distinction for both surg and med."
The doctor replied:
"Yes."
@hereminence7 said:
"Congratulations Dr. Fidelia. The Medical Profession is proud to have you! Cheers to greater accomplishments."
