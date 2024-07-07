A Nigerian lady has revealed that thunder destroyed her friend's inverter and Starlink antenna in Lekki, Lagos

This may not be unconnected to the heavy rainfall that has ravaged different parts of Lagos State

People sympathised with the Lekki resident, while others spoke on the need for people to have lightening arrestors and surge fuses

A Lekki resident's inverter and Starlink antenna have been destroyed by thunder.

A Nigerian lady, Iniobong Udoh, disclosed this on Facebook.

She said the incident happened on Tuesday, July 2. Iniobong wrote:

"My Lekki people, how una dey?

"A friend's inverter and Starlink antenna got destroyed yesterday by thunder."

Over the past few days, there has been a prolonged period of heavy rainfall, which has resulted in severe flooding in residential areas and major roads in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The flooding had also swept away a pupil returning from school.

People react to the incident

Blessing Marshal said:

"The person should get a good solar technician to help him/her fix it."

Ijeoma Henrietta said:

"Pele to her.

"Even my room wall socket got burnt like the lightening, spoil my phone charger as well."

Moses Agbo said:

"There should be a general thunder arrestor installed on the top of the house.

"Then, the inverter system needs a surge/cut out fuse between the panel and charge control. Between the charge controller to the battery and between the inverter to AC loads.

"The surge between the panel and charge controller will turn off the inverter system such that it doesn't affect the charge controller, battery and AC loads, The same function applies to other surge applied at other intervals.

"Whenever none of these things are in place, please turn off all your devices."

Abia Ebere Francess said:

"AC/DC surge.

"Lightning Arrestor.

"Check Earthing and get a good technician and they will be alright."

Ifeadika Ike said:

"It's sad ! It's either the building has no thunder/lightning arrestor/protector or the installed one is of lower standard."

Winnerscycle Onuegbu said:

"They need earthing and lightening protection system or thirder arrestor in that building. As long as it has started happening, It will keep happening until the building is well earthed and arrestor system installed."

