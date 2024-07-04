A Nigerian man got to the new shop he rented and called for a dig out after he noticed three cemented holes on the floor

He got a man to dig the floor for him and shared shocking items that were unearthed, quite to netizens confusion

Some people thought the items found were a bad omen, while others said they wouldn't remain in the shop

A Nigerian man, @qunlegzy, has shared what he found inside three holes in his new shop.

@qunlegzy said he noticed three dots on the floor and called someone to dig up the spots.

He said the previous owner of the shop wasn't making much sales. Photo Credit: @qunlegzy

In a video on TikTok, he showed how a man dug the holes with a cutlass.

According to @qunlegzy, the previous occupant of the shop was not making better sales, which caused him to leave.

Speaking on the items dug up, he said tortoise, sponge and calabash were found. In his words:

"No he wasn’t making better sales afterall so he left.

"I saw a lot unknown items. Aside tortoise and sponge plus calabash."

Reactions trail the shop findings

gokie_fun said:

"Plot twist: He was the one who actually dug the hole and is now attempting to place something inside. He's simply showing the process to you."

annikygold said:

"Tortoise is not a good thing it will drag u from grace to grass thank God u digged it out."

MO'rhadeyke said:

"Na the Landlord put am dere,some people can be wicked,they’ll want whoever rents d shop to move out due 2 poor sales after they’ve collected money so anoda person can move in,nd it continues like dat."

TUNDEX Global multiservices said:

"Lol .. maybe nah to promote sales and attract good customers."

rahmondamilola SAID:

"I’m not going to dig it especially when I didn’t put it there."

D ROYAL MAX FABRICS said:

"This thing happened to me when I rented my shop after one year I dig the spot and I saw a lot of things that I can't explain I call my landlady."

Barakat said:

"I also saw one dot inside our new apartment at the extras, pls wat does it mean."

