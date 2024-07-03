Heavy rainfall in Lagos State's Ibeju-Lekki area has caused widespread flooding, affecting residential areas and major roads, including Epe, Eredo, and Bogije

Residents attribute the flooding to blocked waterways due to indiscriminate waste dumping, and lack of functional drainage systems in new sites

The flooding has destroyed properties, rendered residents homeless, and disrupted daily life, with calls for urgent government action to address the issue

A prolonged period of heavy rainfall in the past few days has resulted in severe flooding in residential areas and major roads in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The downpour, which lasted for several hours on Wednesday, has left many residents stranded and their properties damaged.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the flooding has affected several areas, including Epe, Eredo, Bogije, Labora, Abijon, Sangotedo, Awoyaya, and Ibeju-Lekki.

Residents in the affected areas have attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways due to indiscriminate dumping of waste in the localities, The Nation reported.

Residents have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, with many calling for urgent action to address the issue.

Mainland areas flooded

Many Lagosians living in the mainland part of the state have taken to their social media handles to express their fear as water rises up to house levels.

Below are some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@MyGbagada posted:

"Shadia Estate by the canal (Sholuyi Gbagada )is totally flooded and most houses are submerged because the canal had been stagnant & it’s overflowing back into the road and houses. Dear sir @tokunbo_wahab, please help us clear the canals to prevent loss of properties and lives."

@Gidi_Traffic said:

"Iyana-Oworo, Olopo meji area heading to 3rd Mainland Bridge this morning is completely flooded, causing long traffic that extends to Alapere."

Flooding causes fear

The flooding has caused significant disruptions to daily life, with many residents unable to access their homes or businesses.

The Lagos State Government has been urged to take immediate action to address the issue, including clearing blocked drains and providing functional drainage systems in affected areas.

The government must also work to address the indiscriminate dumping of waste, which has contributed significantly to the flooding.

